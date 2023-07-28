Brokerages Set Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) PT at $288.63

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $293.13.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,395 shares of company stock worth $14,933,579 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $255.31 on Friday. Danaher has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.84. The company has a market cap of $188.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

