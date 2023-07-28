Contrasting TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) & Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OSUKF)

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) and Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.5% of TD SYNNEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of TD SYNNEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TD SYNNEX and Otsuka, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TD SYNNEX 0 4 3 1 2.63 Otsuka 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus price target of $108.27, indicating a potential upside of 10.34%. Given TD SYNNEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TD SYNNEX is more favorable than Otsuka.

This table compares TD SYNNEX and Otsuka’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD SYNNEX 1.10% 13.25% 3.68% Otsuka N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TD SYNNEX and Otsuka’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TD SYNNEX $60.79 billion 0.15 $651.31 million $7.02 13.98 Otsuka N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TD SYNNEX has higher revenue and earnings than Otsuka.

Summary

TD SYNNEX beats Otsuka on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components. It also provides systems design and rack integration, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly; and thermal testing, power-draw testing, burn-in, and quality and logistics support. In addition, the company offers outsourced fulfilment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; shipping documents generation, multi-level serial number tracking, and configured products and online order and shipment tracking, as well as turn-key logistics solutions. Further, it provides public cloud solutions in productivity and collaboration, IaaS, or Infrastructure as a Service, PaaS, or Platform as a Service, SaaS, or Software as a Service, security, mobility, IoT, and other hybrid solutions. Additionally, the company offers online services; provides net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters-of-credit backed financing and arrangement; and leases products and provides device-as-a-service, as well as offers direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, national and regional trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and web-based marketing. It serves value-added resellers, corporate resellers, government resellers, system integrators, direct marketers, retailers, and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Corporation and changed its name to TD SYNNEX Corporation in September 2021. TD SYNNEX Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Otsuka

(Get Free Report)

Otsuka Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The System Integration Business segment offers management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and provides software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks, as well as intermediary services between manufacturers and system integrators. The segment also sells computers, copiers, and communications equipment and software; and develops consigned software. The Service and Support Business segment involved in the provision of emergency computer rescue services for corporate and individual clients; coordination of multi-vendor efforts consisting of pick-up, repair, and return of computers. The segment also offers 24/7 network support and comprehensive services for planning, design, construction, and operation of corporate information systems, as well as out-sources system engineers. It also provides educational support services. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.