Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Securities

SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTEGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLTE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday.

Belite Bio Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of Belite Bio stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. Belite Bio has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts predict that Belite Bio will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLTE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Belite Bio by 1,397.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 757,560 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belite Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

