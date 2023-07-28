Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Securities

SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLTE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday.

Belite Bio Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of Belite Bio stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. Belite Bio has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Belite Bio ( NASDAQ:BLTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts predict that Belite Bio will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLTE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Belite Bio by 1,397.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 757,560 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

