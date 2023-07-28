Reviewing Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) & Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Free Report) and Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Givaudan and Hudson Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Givaudan N/A N/A N/A Hudson Technologies 28.22% 44.48% 26.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Givaudan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Hudson Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Hudson Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Givaudan N/A N/A N/A $56.28 62.87 Hudson Technologies $325.23 million 1.21 $103.80 million $1.90 4.58

This table compares Givaudan and Hudson Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hudson Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Givaudan. Hudson Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Givaudan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Givaudan and Hudson Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Givaudan 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudson Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hudson Technologies has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.73%. Given Hudson Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hudson Technologies is more favorable than Givaudan.

Summary

Hudson Technologies beats Givaudan on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products. The Taste & Wellbeing division provides beverages, such as fizzy drinks, juices, bottled waters, ready-to-drink products, alcoholic beverages, and others; dairy and cheese products, including dairy drinks, yoghurt, ice cream, chilled desserts, cream cheese, and spreads; snacks comprising rice crackers and cassava chips; savory and nutraceutical products; and biscuits, crackers, and cereals, as well as confectionery products, such as chewing gums, chocolates, and sweets. It operates in Switzerland, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1796 and is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc. a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants. It also offers SmartEnergy OPS service, a web-based real time continuous monitoring service for facility's refrigeration systems and other energy systems; and Chiller Chemistry and Chill Smart services. In addition, the company participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. It serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

