Analyzing Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) & Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) and Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 3.85, suggesting that its stock price is 285% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Bio Solutions -687.95% -85.52% -46.54% Zimmer Biomet 6.33% 12.43% 7.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and Zimmer Biomet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Intelligent Bio Solutions and Zimmer Biomet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Zimmer Biomet 2 7 6 0 2.27

Zimmer Biomet has a consensus target price of $144.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.96%. Given Zimmer Biomet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zimmer Biomet is more favorable than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and Zimmer Biomet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Bio Solutions $440,000.00 12.55 -$8.31 million N/A N/A Zimmer Biomet $7.11 billion 4.10 $231.40 million $2.14 65.36

Zimmer Biomet has higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers robotic, surgical, and bone cement products. The company's products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

