Reviewing Voice Assist (VSST) & The Competition

Voice Assist (OTCMKTS:VSST – Get Free Report) is one of 297 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Voice Assist to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Voice Assist shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of Voice Assist shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Voice Assist and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Voice Assist N/A N/A -0.15 Voice Assist Competitors $420.08 million -$13.86 million 715.73

Analyst Ratings

Voice Assist’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Voice Assist. Voice Assist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Voice Assist and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voice Assist 0 0 0 0 N/A Voice Assist Competitors 408 1637 3641 24 2.57

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 30.25%. Given Voice Assist’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Voice Assist has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Voice Assist and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voice Assist N/A N/A N/A Voice Assist Competitors -32.84% -285.30% -7.60%

Voice Assist Company Profile

Voice Assist, Inc. builds mobile apps and provides cloud based services in the United States. It offers iPhone, Android, and Virtual Office apps, as well as cloud based subscriptions that help people use voice commands while driving. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Irvine, California.

