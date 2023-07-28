Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) vs. Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Critical Contrast

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Polar Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.1% of Polar Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sunrise New Energy has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polar Power has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sunrise New Energy and Polar Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Polar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A Polar Power -33.72% -29.29% -21.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Polar Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise New Energy $38.13 million 1.43 -$22.40 million N/A N/A Polar Power $16.06 million 0.97 -$5.58 million N/A N/A

Polar Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunrise New Energy.

Summary

Sunrise New Energy beats Polar Power on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats. It serves customers in the telecommunications, military, commercial, industrial, and marine markets. In addition, the company sells its products through a direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

