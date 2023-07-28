Chubb (NYSE:CB) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.57.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $211.20 on Wednesday. Chubb has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.30.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.