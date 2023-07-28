Head to Head Review: Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) vs. Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) and Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.0% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Timberland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Timberland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Timberland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp -28.19% -11.54% -1.44% Timberland Bancorp 31.78% 12.33% 1.51%

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Timberland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Provident Bancorp pays out -2.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Timberland Bancorp pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Timberland Bancorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Timberland Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberland Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Timberland Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $78.74 million 2.20 -$21.47 million ($1.53) -6.39 Timberland Bancorp $71.13 million 3.58 $23.60 million $3.32 9.35

Timberland Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Provident Bancorp. Provident Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Timberland Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Provident Bancorp and Timberland Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Timberland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.05%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than Timberland Bancorp.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp beats Provident Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

About Timberland Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, savings account loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.