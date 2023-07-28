Raymond James Raises South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Price Target to $28.00

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of South Plains Financial in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. Analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Cory T. Newsom purchased 3,500 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $82,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 263,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,319.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other South Plains Financial news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,763 shares in the company, valued at $36,605,694.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cory T. Newsom bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $82,355.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 263,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,319.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,335 shares of company stock worth $126,041. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in South Plains Financial by 48.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial

(Get Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.