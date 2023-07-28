Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives $72.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.21. Natera has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $59.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $276,871.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,910,389.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $276,871.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,910,389.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $38,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,536,602.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,038 over the last three months. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 1,234.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

