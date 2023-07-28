FY2025 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) – Wedbush lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $5.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.30. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $323.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.15. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 376.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

