CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2023

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CPSH opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.64. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $4.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.07%.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

