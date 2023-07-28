CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of CPSH opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.64. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $4.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.07%.
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
