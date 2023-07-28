Brokerages Set US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Price Target at $46.73

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $42.89 on Friday. US Foods has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. US Foods had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471,020 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in US Foods by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,620,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,636,000 after acquiring an additional 692,323 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.2% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,485,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,472,000 after buying an additional 265,350 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 75.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,756,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,642,000 after buying an additional 2,481,753 shares during the period.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.