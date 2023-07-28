Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells 52,777 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,635,559.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at $19,493,422.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DraftKings alerts:

On Wednesday, July 12th, R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $6,358,572.96.

DraftKings Trading Down 1.7 %

DraftKings stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. Bank of America upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 281,290.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 87,200 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 10.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in DraftKings by 10.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.