UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives $20.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut UMH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of UMH stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $954.25 million, a PE ratio of -23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -122.39%.

In related news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $38,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,056 shares of company stock worth $16,999. 9.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 108.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,053,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,376,000 after buying an additional 1,066,260 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,475,000 after acquiring an additional 726,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 475,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,252,000 after buying an additional 420,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 873.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 413,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,111,000 after buying an additional 370,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

(Get Free Report

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.