Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tronox from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. Tronox has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.92.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.82 million. Tronox had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tronox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after acquiring an additional 336,103 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 1,124.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 218,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,318,000 after purchasing an additional 401,480 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tronox

(Get Free Report

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.