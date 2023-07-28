Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.14.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tronox from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Tronox Stock Performance
Shares of Tronox stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. Tronox has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.92.
Tronox Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tronox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after acquiring an additional 336,103 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 1,124.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 218,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,318,000 after purchasing an additional 401,480 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tronox
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tronox
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.