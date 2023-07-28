Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives $43.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.80 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tenaris by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,479 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in Tenaris by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 43,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TS opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.49. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.46.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 23.49%. Equities analysts predict that Tenaris will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

