Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,600 shares, a growth of 173.8% from the June 30th total of 240,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVF opened at $36.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $37.51.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

