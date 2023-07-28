Adam Morgan Buys 2,486,744 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) Director Adam Morgan bought 2,486,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $3,406,839.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,986,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,839.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance
HRTX opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.93. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $5.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00.
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $29.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.57% and a negative return on equity of 21,127.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
About Heron Therapeutics
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
Read More
