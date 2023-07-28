Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.04, for a total transaction of $3,375,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,356,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,791,596.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.77, for a total transaction of $3,371,550.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $3,425,850.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total transaction of $3,432,900.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $3,447,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $3,373,050.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $3,168,600.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $3,160,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $3,199,800.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $3,164,250.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $225.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.41. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.31 billion, a PE ratio of 592.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 66,935 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

