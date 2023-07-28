Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Down 64.5% in July

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the June 30th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

