Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Update

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,300 shares, a growth of 454.1% from the June 30th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,868,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AITX opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile
