Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Insider Giuseppe Ciaramella Sells 155,324 Shares

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 155,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $4,979,687.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Giuseppe Ciaramella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $38,604.06.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 7.2 %

BEAM stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $73.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 412.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEAM. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.91.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 384.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

