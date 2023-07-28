Insider Selling: ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Insider Sells 173,705 Shares of Stock

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $6,088,360.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 354,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,436.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ChampionX Trading Down 4.0 %

CHX opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.28. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.82.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.62 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

CHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial began coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Institutional Trading of ChampionX

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in ChampionX by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 654.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

