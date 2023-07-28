Insider Selling: ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Insider Sells 173,705 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2023

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHXGet Free Report) insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $6,088,360.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 354,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,436.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ChampionX Trading Down 4.0 %

CHX opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.28. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.82.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.62 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial began coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Institutional Trading of ChampionX

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in ChampionX by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 654.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

(Get Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.