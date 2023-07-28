Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Update

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the June 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS AGNPF opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.33.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, pancreatic and small cell lung cancer, and acute lung injury in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

