Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Update

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the June 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
OTCMKTS AGNPF opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.33.
About Algernon Pharmaceuticals
