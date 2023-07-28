Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr Acquires 1,735,988 Shares of Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Stock

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,735,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at $80,559,494.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Transphorm Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGAN opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.36. Transphorm, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $7.67.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Transphorm had a negative net margin of 185.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transphorm, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transphorm

Separately, 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Transphorm in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGAN. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Transphorm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,133,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transphorm in the first quarter valued at about $4,765,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transphorm during the first quarter valued at about $4,307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Transphorm by 1,871.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 240,961 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Transphorm during the second quarter worth about $778,000. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for use in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

Featured Stories

