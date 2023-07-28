KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Purchases $5,728,760.40 in Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,559,494.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average is $53.95. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -75.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.