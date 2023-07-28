Ra Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 5,161,290 Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Stock

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,161,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $39,999,997.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,043,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,084,637.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ ABOS opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of -1.46. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after buying an additional 721,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 679,798 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 665,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,224 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 530,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 277,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 501,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
