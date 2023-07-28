Ra Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 5,161,290 Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Stock

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,161,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $39,999,997.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,043,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,084,637.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ABOS opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of -1.46. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after buying an additional 721,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 679,798 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 665,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,224 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 530,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 277,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 501,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

