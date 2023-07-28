Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Major Shareholder Purchases $500,000,001.60 in Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) bought 17,825,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,825,312 shares in the company, valued at $500,000,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of SYM opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80. Symbotic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $53.83.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.61) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter worth $318,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter worth $1,169,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 21.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 420,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after acquiring an additional 72,837 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

SYM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Symbotic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Symbotic from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

