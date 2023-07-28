Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $178.00 to $174.00. The stock had previously closed at $186.08, but opened at $176.89. Texas Instruments shares last traded at $176.69, with a volume of 4,868,060 shares changing hands.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.98 and a 200 day moving average of $175.07.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 51.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.