Stephens Lowers Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $122.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stephens from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.06% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $118.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.31.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

