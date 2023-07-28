Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Raised to $525.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.00% from the company’s previous close.

MLM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $455.08.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $444.92 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $298.32 and a 12-month high of $463.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $434.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

