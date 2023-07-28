DA Davidson Weighs in on Sierra Bancorp’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sierra Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BSRR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BSRR opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $323.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $48.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 20.45%.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 54.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1,005.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

