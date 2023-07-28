Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WMC stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a current ratio of 726.41 and a quick ratio of 726.41. The company has a market cap of $57.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.71%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently -14.88%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

