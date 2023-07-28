Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of WMC stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a current ratio of 726.41 and a quick ratio of 726.41. The company has a market cap of $57.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.66.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.71%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently -14.88%.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Mortgage Capital
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.