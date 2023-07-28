Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) and Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Critical Review

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Free Report) and Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vantage Drilling and Archer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vantage Drilling 3.11% 3.36% 1.38% Archer N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vantage Drilling and Archer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vantage Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Archer 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vantage Drilling and Archer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vantage Drilling $278.72 million 0.00 -$3.36 million $0.65 N/A Archer N/A N/A N/A ($0.76) -0.11

Archer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vantage Drilling. Archer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vantage Drilling, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Archer shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Vantage Drilling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vantage Drilling beats Archer on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vantage Drilling

Vantage Drilling Company is in liquidation. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for multinational oil and natural gas companies, government owned oil and natural gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers in the United States and internationally. Vantage Drilling Company was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Archer

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. It provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; digital well integrity solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; mobile offshore drilling unit management services; and modular drilling rigs. The company also offers engineering services, such as project management, construction and installations, multidiscipline engineering, consulting, and inspection services. In addition, it provides wireline services, including cased hole logging, conveyance and mechanical/slickline, research and development, and technology development services. Further, the company offers equipment rental, production monitoring, well imaging, and integrity management tools services. It operates in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Seawell Limited and changed its name to Archer Limited in May 2011. Archer Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Sandnes, Norway.

