PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Price Performance
Shares of PLM opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. PolyMet Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
