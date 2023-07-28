PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Price Performance

Shares of PLM opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. PolyMet Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PolyMet Mining

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 70.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining during the first quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

