Brokers Issue Forecasts for Applied Digital Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Applied Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Applied Digital from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Digital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Applied Digital from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Applied Digital Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Applied Digital stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $956.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 80.60% and a negative return on equity of 60.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 5,204.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.