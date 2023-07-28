Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Frontier Developments to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Frontier Developments Price Performance

Frontier Developments stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. Frontier Developments has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.50.

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments Plc engages in the development of videogames. The company was founded by David John Braben on January 28, 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.