Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt raised Frontier Developments to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.
Frontier Developments Price Performance
Frontier Developments stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. Frontier Developments has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.50.
About Frontier Developments
Frontier Developments Plc engages in the development of videogames. The company was founded by David John Braben on January 28, 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Frontier Developments
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.