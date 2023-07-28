PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.40 price objective on shares of PEDEVCO in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

PED stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.86 million, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PEDEVCO ( NYSEAMERICAN:PED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 3.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 130,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $116,103.17. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,021,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 130,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $116,103.17. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,535.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PED. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in PEDEVCO by 44.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 16,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PEDEVCO by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About PEDEVCO

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.