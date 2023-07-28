Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.19 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.94. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.74.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Director Claire A. Huang acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 20,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.16 per share, with a total value of $483,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,803,758.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire A. Huang acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 68,000 shares of company stock worth $1,595,760 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

