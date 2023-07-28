Head-To-Head Survey: Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) versus Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) and Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Viking Therapeutics and Theravance Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics 0 0 9 0 3.00 Theravance Biopharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $30.25, indicating a potential upside of 120.64%. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.72%. Given Viking Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viking Therapeutics is more favorable than Theravance Biopharma.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Viking Therapeutics has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theravance Biopharma has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Viking Therapeutics and Theravance Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics N/A -48.53% -43.31% Theravance Biopharma 1,803.67% -22.72% -9.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.0% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Theravance Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viking Therapeutics and Theravance Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics N/A N/A -$68.87 million ($0.95) -14.43 Theravance Biopharma $48.57 million 11.45 $872.13 million $11.53 0.83

Theravance Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Therapeutics. Viking Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Theravance Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma beats Viking Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD. It also develops VK5211, an orally available non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; VK0612, an orally available Phase IIb-ready drug candidate for type 2 diabetes; VK2735, a novel dual agonist of the glucagon-like peptide, which is in Phase 1 SAD/MAD clinical trial, and VK0214, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the TRß for X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Theravance Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world. The Company applies organ-selective expertise to target disease biologically, to discover and develop medicines that may expand the therapeutic index with the goal of maximizing efficacy and limiting systemic side effects. These efforts leverage years of experience in developing lung-selective medicines to treat respiratory disease, including FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its pipeline of internally discovered programs is targeted to address significant patient needs.

Theravance Biopharma has an economic interest in potential future payments from Glaxo Group Limited or one of its affiliates (GSK) pursuant to its agreements with Innoviva, Inc. relating to certain programs, including TRELEGY.

For more information, please visit www.theravance.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.