Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) versus NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Head to Head Review

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Endesa and NextEra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endesa N/A N/A N/A NextEra Energy 30.05% 12.25% 3.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Endesa and NextEra Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endesa N/A N/A N/A $0.73 14.76 NextEra Energy $26.95 billion 5.50 $4.15 billion $3.36 21.80

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Endesa. Endesa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextEra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

77.7% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Endesa pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. NextEra Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Endesa pays out 75.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NextEra Energy pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NextEra Energy has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Endesa and NextEra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endesa 0 2 1 0 2.33 NextEra Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90

Endesa currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.51%. NextEra Energy has a consensus price target of $91.36, suggesting a potential upside of 24.71%. Given Endesa’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Endesa is more favorable than NextEra Energy.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Endesa on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endesa

Endesa, S.A. engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers. The company also offers advisory services and technology relating to energy efficiency, distributed generation, and energy demand management; deploys structures for recharging electric vehicles, vehicle-to-grid, and second-life services for batteries; develops integrated services for local administrations, such as public lighting, smart city development, energy efficiency services, and solutions for connectivity; and provides energy producers with financial solutions. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad, S.A. and changed its name to Endesa, S.A. in June 1997. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. Endesa, S.A. is a subsidiary of ENEL Iberia, S.L.U.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company had approximately 32,100 megawatts of net generating capacity; approximately 88,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines; and 871 substations. It serves approximately 12 million people through approximately 5.8 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

