Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $290.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.00.

Danaher Stock Down 3.6 %

DHR opened at $255.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $188.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.84. Danaher has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,395 shares of company stock worth $14,933,579. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

