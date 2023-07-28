Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) to Post FY2028 Earnings of $4.25 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Opthea in a report released on Sunday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will earn $4.25 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Opthea’s current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Opthea in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Opthea stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.
Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
