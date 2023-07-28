FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Issued By SVB Leerink

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) – SVB Leerink lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Sunday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11).

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVDL. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.

In related news, Director Linda Palczuk acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

