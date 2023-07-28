Seaport Res Ptn Comments on CMS Energy Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.93 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CMS. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $61.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.81. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,659 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

