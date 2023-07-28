Brokerages Set Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) PT at $71.20

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

CVLT stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.49 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average of $63.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $62,122.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,039 shares in the company, valued at $441,697.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $62,122.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,039 shares in the company, valued at $441,697.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 7,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $502,519.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,067 shares in the company, valued at $32,512,321.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,103 shares of company stock worth $2,732,426. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 913.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 133,309 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

