DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.05.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLO shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DLocal from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna started coverage on DLocal in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. HSBC cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on DLocal in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLocal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $33.63.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.40 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in DLocal by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 24,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in DLocal by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 40,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DLocal by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DLocal by 410.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 56,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

About DLocal

(Get Free Report

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.