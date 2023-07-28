Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.81.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 833.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

